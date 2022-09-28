The four-day World Chicken Festival brought thousands to downtown London, with large crowds for the headlining entertainment.
Vendors lined the streets from 9th to 3rd Streets, offering a wealth of information, food, clothing, crafts and other services that draws crowds from all parts of the state.
The Sanders Stage (sponsored by Kinetic by Windstream, Old Town Grill and Forcht Broadcasting) held the opening ceremonies of the festival with London singer/songwriter Peggy Inks performing. Inks penned a song several years ago titled “No Spring Chicken” which has become a theme song for both her and the yearly festival. Sanders Stage hosted numerous contests and performers, including the Gospel Egg-stravaganza on Sunday.
Despite cooler temperatures last week, the festival still drew large crowds. Friday night’s Stage of Stars featured Kentucky singer/songwriter Sean Whiting, followed by Gin Blossoms. Country star Tracy Lawrence closed out the entertainment on Saturday night to one of the largest crowds ever.
Saturday evening also brought a unique situation, with a couple being engaged. Ward Davis took time out from his concert to bring a friend and his girlfriend to the stage, at which time the man bowed on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him.
The World Chicken Festival was originated in 1990 as part of the state tourism department’s encouragement for cities to initiate a themed festival to enhance tourism. With the first Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant being located in southern Laurel County, tourism officials contrived the World Chicken Festival to honor Col. Sanders.
