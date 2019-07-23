A London woman has died after a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Glenview Road.
The driver was identified as 22-year-old Katelyn Victoria Combs.
Deputy Jamie Etherton and Lieutenant Robbie Grimes are investigating the fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The collision occurred on Glenview Road, approximately one mile northwest of London.
The vehicle was traveling west bound on Glenview Rd when the right side of the vehicle dropped off the roadway and into a ditch. The driver apparently overcorrected causing the vehicle to slide across the roadway striking a tree.
No passengers were inside the vehicle.
Assisting on the scene were Major Chuck Johnson, Detective Bryan Lawson, Kentucky State Police, Ambulance INC of Laurel County, London/Laurel County Rescue Squad, East Bernstadt Fire Department and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.