CORBIN — North Laurel’s stay in the Coach Pitch All-Star Tournament lasted two games after they dropped decisions to both Corbin and South Laurel.
Corbin handed North Laurel a 21-4 loss during semifinal play while South Laurel eliminated their crosstown counterparts with a 21-11 victory.
Losers Bracket First Round
South Laurel 21, North Laurel 11
North Laurel led 9-2 going into the bottom of the second inning before seeing South Laurel rally to score six runs to cut its deficit to 9-8.
North Laurel held a slim 10-8 lead before seeing South Laurel score 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the game away.
Brandon Conley led North Laurel with two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI while Jase Prince delivered a hit and two RBI. Easton Jones also drove in two runs while Mason Johnson, Mason Minor, Hunter Warren, and Connor Hensley Each finished with a hit and RBI apiece.
Semifinals
Corbin 21, North Laurel 4
North Laurel fell behind 7-2 during the first two innings and could never get back on track.
Corbin our the game out of reach with 14 runs during the final two innings of play. North Laurel was outhit, 21-8, and committed seven errors in the loss.
Jase Prince led North Laurel with two hits while Gabe Gilliam has a hit and drove in a run. Hunter Warren, Connor Hensley, Mason Minor, and Mason Johnson each finished with a hit apiece.
