NL's Robinson ready to lead the way on the ground

Last season, the North Laurel Jaguars were led by a committee of running backs all equipped to contribute to their offense in their own way. Of those running backs, incoming senior Konnor Robinson is what his coach, Chris Larkey, calls a bruiser.
“I’m not a juker, I like to go right through them,” said Robinson. “I just go right at them, but once I’m out there in the open field I kick it up.”
“We had three running backs last year,” explained Coach Larkey. “Usually in my offense, we’ve got some good blocking backs, and usually we’ll let our tailback run it most of the time. There are some things one of our running backs can’t do, that the other one can. There’s one thing this one can do, the other two can’t. So based on what we’re doing at the time, is who we put in.”
Because of his physical running style, Coach Larkey says Robinson excels at short-yardage zone runs, and goal-line situations.
“If we want somebody to run up the middle, or we’re running some zone stuff up the middle, Konnor is the better one at that. He just moves around good, and when he gets loose, he is going to score a touchdown,” noted the Jaguars head coach. “He runs track, so I know he’s got some speed. It’s just, he doesn't like to show it off in practice, he likes to save it for the games.”
Despite Robinson’s unenthusiastic approach to practice, Coach Larkey says his team knows that when the lights are on Friday nights, Robinson is ready to play.
“He’s dead serious in a game,” said Larkey. “Last year we were playing, and he got hurt. He wanted to stay in the game, he’d stayed in the game, and he’s crying where he’s hurt, and he’s mad. He did great. He helped us win some games last year we probably shouldn’t have won. He’s just a tough-nosed kid, and when it comes game time, our kids know Konnor’s one of the toughest kids on the football field. He does whatever he’s asked to do.”
Robinson led North Laurel with 646 rushing yards last season and was second on the team with eight rushing touchdowns.
“I feel like it was pretty good,” Robinson said on his junior campaign. “I think there’s room for some improvement, but I think we did really well.”
Coach Larkey says his offense will look similar next season with Robinson and his running back mates carrying the load of the work. Although, he also mentioned that a lot of his game plan would be strategized around who the Jaguars played each week.
While Robinson is just one of seven seniors returning for North Laurel, Coach Larkey is confident his team can overcome having such a young team this upcoming season.
“I think we’ve got enough kids where we can kind of overcome the inexperience at the beginning,” he noted. “And as you get games in, there’s no such thing as not having experience, you’ve got it now.”
During the off-season, Robinson said he worked out a little bit home by himself before local gyms were re-opened. Players are still not allowed to work out as a team together in school weight rooms.
“We’re allowed to practice and stuff, but we’re not allowed to go lift weights,” Robinson explained. “ But I’m glad we’re allowed to practice, I was afraid we wouldn’t have a season because of COVID.”
Robinson admits that when practiced started back up this summer, he was a little bit out of shape, but that he’s quickly getting back in shape and preparing for his final season playing at the Jungle.
“I’m excited,” Robinson said on his upcoming senior year. “I hope the virus doesn’t interfere with anything, I think it’ll be a good season.”
“I just think that we have a chance to have a good football team if we get to play,” added coached, Larkey. “I think the KHSAA is doing everything they can to make sure we have a season. I hope we do, but I also want to make sure that everything is safe.”
