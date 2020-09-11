RICHMOND — Twenty-three teams participated in Saturday’s Chip McDaniel Golf Classic, including three teams from the Tri-County.
Chris Stone’s North Laurel Jaguars placed 14th in the event, finishing with a 361 while Corbin shot a 387, good enough for a 21st place finish, and South Laurel shot a 402, placing the Cardinals 23rd overall.
Boyle County’s 301 won the event while Mason County (325), Clay County (326), Grant County (330), Great Crossings (333), Greenwood (335), Model (336), Frederick Douglas (339), Lexington Catholic (341) and Grayson County (337) rounded out the top 10.
Connor McKeehan led North Laurel with an 84 which was good enough for a 36th place finish. Lucas Binder turned in a 57th place finish with an 89. Noah Steely (93), August Storm (95), and Nathan Edwards (111) rounded out the Jaguars’ scoring.
Corbin’s Eli Fischer just missed out on a top 10 finish but his 76 was still good enough for a 12th place finish. Zach Troglen shot a 94 while Dylan Prewitt (107), Nic Osborne (110), and Camden Harris (120) followed.
Brayden Reed turned in a 41st place effort for South Laurel. His 85 led the Cardinals while Ashton Garland (102), Trey Jackson (104), Ethan Durham (111), and Jaxon Jervis (116) followed.
