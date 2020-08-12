High school football season is almost upon us, we’re a month away from kick-off which means it’s time to reveal my preseason Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings.
I’m sure these will change throughout the season, so as always, take these with a grain of salt. With that said, let’s see where your respective team rankings heading into their Sept. 11 matchup.
1. Corbin (6-5 overall in 2019)
I’m giving the Redhounds the edge at the moment over Bell County. Coach Tom Greer will field a young and talented team that I will surprise this season.
Corbin’s goal is to capture the school’s first state championship since 1982, and with the likes of Cameron Combs, Treyveon Longmire, and Dakota Patterson returning along with a top-notch defense, don’t be surprised to see the Redhounds playing at Kroger Field in December.
2. Bell County (14-1)
The Bobcats were one game away from capturing a Class 3A State Championship, and look for them to be right in the thick of things once again this fall.
Bell County lost someone talent off last season’s squad but return a talented backfield in Brandon Baker and Dawson Woolum.
3. Harlan County (8-4)
Never count out Eddie screech’s Black Bears. They always seem to find a way to hit on all cylinders once playoff time begins.
Harlan County will have to find a replacement for tailback Ben Landis, who graduated, but returns on the best defensive players in the mountains in Hunter Blevins.
4. North Laurel (5-6)
The Jaguars are going to be a team to keep an eye on. North Laurel boasts a lot of young talent but the big question is how long will it tank for the talent to mesh?
North Laurel returns two of its leading rushers from last season, Konnor Robinson and Jacob Bowman, along with Jayce Hacker, who led the team with 78 tackles last season.
5. Knox Central (3-8)
The Panthers struggles last season but I look for them to turn things around this fall.
They possess one of the best linemen in Dylan Hoskins whole quarterback Brady Worley continues to be one of the top signal-callers in the mountains.
6. Whitley County (8-4)
I might have the Colonels too low, but I want to see how they start out of the gate first.
Coach Jep Irwin did a fantastic job last season, and I expect him to do the same this fall.
Woody Lawson and Zach Saylor return in the backfield while Saylor is expected to do damage once again on defense.
Whitley County did lose a lot of key players off last season’s squad, so it will be interesting to see how the Colonels fare this season.
7. Williamsburg (10-3)
The Yellow Jackets lost a ton of talent from last season’s 10-win team but once again, I expect them to be right in the thick of things in both district and regional play.
Coach Jerry Herron does a fantastic job year in and to year out, and I expect the same this season.
8. South Laurel (2-8)
Donnie Burdine’s Cardinals will be a team to keep an eye on this season. South Laurel plays one heck of a schedule but I do like Burdine’s way of thinking. A tougher schedule will make the Cardinals even better in the long run.
South Laurel returns Dylan Burdine at the quarterback position while Traeton Napier returns as the team’s leader in receiving yards.
The Cardinals lose their top four leaders in tackles on defense but return sophomore Brenton Willoughby who is a star in the making.
9. Middlesboro (8-4)
Coach Larry French has already turned the Yellow Jackets into contenders after hiding them to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs last season.
Middlesboro has some holes to fill but by season’s end, I believe French will have the Yellow Jackets ready to make a playoff push.
10. Clay County (7-4)
The Tigers lost a lot of offense due to graduation last season but coach Michael Sizemore has this program headed in the right direction.
