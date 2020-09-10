LONDON — The North Laurel 9-10-year old All-Stars saw their tournament record fall to 1-1 after losing to Hazard/Perry on Saturday.
North Laurel dropped a 12-1 decision to Hazard/Perry while defeating Leslie County on Friday, 17-0. Hazard/Perry scored four runs in the first inning and added six more runs in the second inning before seeing North Laurel cut its deficit to 10-1 in the third inning.
Hazard/Perry out the game away with two runs in the bottom of the third inning while capturing an 11-run victory in the process.
Bailee Howard scored North Laurel’s lone run in the loss.
