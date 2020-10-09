HARLAN — North Laurel’s boys and girls cross country teams collected a clean sweep over the weekend during the Black Bear Invitational.
The Jaguars took home first place honors with 20 points while the Lady Jaguars also placed first with 34 points.
North Laurel’s boys team was led by Aspen Sizemore, who placed second with a time of 18:55.97. Justin Sparkman finished third with a time of 19:13.53 while teammates Alex Garcia (7th, 20:08.59), Jace King (9th, 20:22.72), Colton Nantz (11th, 20:32.15), Tommy Monhollen (13th, 20:35.90) followed.
Olivia Rudder led the Lady Jaguars with a second-place effort with a time of 22:07.03 While teammate Lauren Crouch turned in a fourth-place effort (22:18.28). Kennedy Sizemore placed seventh (22:47.72) while teammate Meg Anderson (8th, 22:57.25), Riley Vickers (14th, 24:57.43) followed.
Black Bear Invitational
Boys team scores
1. North Laurel 20, 2. Harlan County 36, 3. Middlesboro 82, 4. Pike Central 95, 5. Pikeville 126.
Boys Individual Results
North Laurel
2nd Aspen Sizemore 18:55.97
3rd Justin Sparkman 19:13.53
7th Alex Garcia 20:08.59
9th Jace King 20:22.72
11th Colton Nantz 20:32.15
13th Tommy Monhollen 20:35.90
Girls team scores
1. North Laurel 34, 2. Middlesboro 47, 3. Harlan County 71, 4. Pikeville 84, 5. Lynn Camp 97
Girls Individual results
2nd Olivia Rudder 22:07.03
4th Lauren Crouch 22:18.28
7th Kennedy Sizemore 22:47.72
8th Meg Anderson 22:57.25
14th Riley Vickers 24:57.43
