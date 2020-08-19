North Laurel captures golf match win over Whitley County and South Laurel

LONDON — North Laurel’s Maylee Philpot led the way during the Lady Jaguars’ match with Whitley County and South Laurel last week.
Philpot shot a match-best 47 as North Laurel placed first with a 210 while the Lady Colonels (267), and the Lady Cardinals (296) followed.
“Maylee had several missed opportunities to have had a really good number last week,” North Laurel coach Joel Prichard said. “She could have easily been in the low 40s. Putting right now is one area that is hurting her and my other girls.
“Due to COVID-19, we have to leave the flag in the hole at all times this year, if you touch it or pull the flag you will be penalized. I have seen several putts hit the flag and bounce out that would have normally fell in. When you are used to putting without the flagstick it does make a difference.”
Kinsley Blair shot a 50 while Kendall Hacker turned in a 53 for the Lady Jaguars. Haley Griebel (60) and L. Chesnut (73) also competed for North Laurel.
South Laurel was led by Sophie Smith’s 66 while Emily Brown (73), Sarah Reece (78), L. Hoskins (79), and Greenlee Ray (79) followed.
Whitley County’s K. Carpenter shot a 58, and was followed by teammates K. Hale (64), C. Mayne (65), and M. Frazier (80).
Prichard said he is excited to see the number of players turning out to participate in both North Laurel and South Laurel this season.
“South has a lot of new girls out this year, as we do also that are just starting to learn the game,” he said. “If they will just stay with it, both South and North will have very good programs. Girls golf has been on a decline for a few years now.
“There are only three to four teams in our region that have more than four girls,” Prichard added. “Coach (Steve) King and I are both excited to see the number of girls starting to play golf again here in Laurel County.”
Editor’s note — No first names were given for Whitley County players.
