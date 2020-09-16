North Laurel falls at home to Leslie County

LONDON — Scott Croucher’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars fell to 0-3 on Monday after dropping a 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, and 17-25 decision to Leslie County.
North Laurel started the match off red-hot, winning the first set, 25-20, but couldn’t put the Lady Eagles away with Leslie picking up three consecutive set wins to record the win.
“Our came out strong and had energy with one player coming back from a leave,” Croucher said. “The first set we played very solid. The serve-receive killed us in the other three sets. Leslie County’s Jess Maggard aced us to death. We started playing timid from behind.”
