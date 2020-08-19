North Laurel girls golf team shoots a 399 during weekend tourney

SOMERSET — Joel Prichard’s North Laurel Lady Jaguar golf team turned in another stellar effort during Saturday’s Somerset Invitational.
North Laurel shot a 399 as Kinsley Blair led the way with a 97, followed by Maylee Philpot’s 99, Kendall Hacker’s 100, Autumn Jones’ 103, and Haley Griebel’s 104.
“My goal for them was to have three girls below 100 and we had two to accomplish that,” Prichard said. “All of our scores could have been easily in the mid-90s or less. They are hitting the ball well, they are just struggling around the green.
“They got a little tired Saturday at Eagles Nest,” he added. “This course is spread out quite a bit between holes and also having to walk up a lot of hills, pushing their carts. In years past, we were able to cart them between these holes, but due to COVID-19, they have to walk it. But overall, I’m very pleased with the first 18-hole tournament of the year. The girls were disappointed with what they shot because they knew they could have done better. That’s what I like about this team, they are eager and ready to get back after it.”
