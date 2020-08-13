LONDON — Chris Stone’s North Laurel Jaguars started conference play with a big win, holding off both Corbin and South Laurel.
The Jaguars shot an impressive 171 while the Redhounds followed with a 181, and the Cardinals followed with a 182.
“The boys were pumped to finally be playing,” Stone said. “They were a little nervous at first, but settled in after a couple holes. It takes four good scores to count for our team. Any time we can get four scores in the low 40s we have a shot to win. Today we had four guys (shoot) 45 or below and we won.
“I am proud of the boys today,” he added. “We know that each one of the guys needs to take three to five strokes off of today’s scores if we want to make a serious run at Conference and Region. It is awesome to start the conference off 2-0.”
North Laurel was led by junior Lucas Binder’s 40.
“Lucas struggled with the putter today, but gutted out a 40,” Stone said. “A couple of three-putts can hurt a score and Lucas knows that. I am proud of Lucas and how he left the three-putts at the green and moved on to the next hole with a good drive. Short memory is important in golf, Lucas proved that today.”
Junior Noah Steely shot a 42, leaving a few opportunities to better his score out there, according to Stone while Connor McKeehan and Jack McArdle shot 44 and 45, respectively, along with Nathan Edwards’ score of 53.
North Laurel also turned in impressive play during the JV match. Eighth-grader Grant Abner’s 46 led the way for North Laurel while Cade Robinson (48), August Storm (50), eighth-grader Ben Baker (50), and Blake Vanhook (57) each participated in the match.
“I love it when we can find time and space to have a JV match,” Stone said. “This is so important to the future of our program and these boys have worked hard and deserve an opportunity to compete. They did great today.”
South Laurel’s Brayden Reed finished with a 39 in the varsity match while Ethan Durham (46), Trey Jackson (48), Ashton Garland (49), and Jaxon Jervis (64) followed. Brady Dalrymple (48), Joshua Steele (62), Jeremiah Smith (63), Cody Smith (68), and Luke Brown (68) each participated in the JV match.
North Laurel was scheduled to play earlier but the Jaguars’ first tournament of the season was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, and the second tournament was postponed because of weather.
The event that was postponed has been rescheduled for Aug. 29. The tournament will be held at Campbellsville Country Club and hosted by the defending two-time state champion Taylor County.
“This event includes state powerhouses St. X, Louisville Trinity, Lafayette, and a host of other great teams,” Stone said. “This event will be a great experience for us. I wanted our team to see what type of play is needed to reach the state tourney and win it.
“The boys are up for the challenge and look forward to prepping for that event later this month,” he added. “Due to the cancellations and postponements, we have had more time to work on our skills and prepare for conference play.”
