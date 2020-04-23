Two teams, Boys — Corbin (2009) and Girls — South Laurel (2020), have punched their respective tickets to the Final Four of the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournaments with four more teams joining them today.
Listed below are the remaining seven teams in both the boys and girls tournaments. The big question is, who will be coming out on top?
Boys
Seeds remaining
No. 2 Knox Central (2017)
No. 3 South Laurel (2016)
No. 5 South Laurel (2006)
No. 9 Corbin (2009)
No. 22 Williamsburg (2015)
No. 26 South Laurel (2008)
No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
Girls
Seeds remaining
No. 1 South Laurel (2020)
No. 2 Clay County (2012)
No. 3 Harlan County (2018)
No. 5 North Laurel (2020)
No. 6 Clay County (2011)
No. 10 North Laurel (2019)
No. 20 Harlan County (2016)
Boys
Elite Eight
Game 26: No. 2 Knox Central (2017) vs. No. 26 South Laurel (2008)
South Laurel had already eliminated two Knox Central teams (2019 and 2020) and had hopes of pulling off the trifecta but didn’t have an answer for Knox Central’s trio of Markelle Turner, Nick Martin and Wade Liford, who combined to score 69 points to lead the Panthers last the Cardinals, 81-67.
Knox Central had too much firepower for South Laurel despite seeing the Cardinals receive a 24-point, 20-rebound effort from Matt St. John.
Turner scored 26 points in the win while Martin (23 points, nine rebounds) and Liford (20 points, 11 rebounds) followed. Jaylan Adams turned in a seven-point scoring effort.
Billy Jones followed St. John’s 24-point scoring effort with a 16-point output while Eric Wright finished with nine points.
South Laurel attempted to slow things down from the onset after taking an early 6-2 lead but the Panthers were able to use a 14-3 run to close out the first quarter to take a 16-9 advantage into the second quarter.
Liford and Martin teamed up to score 21 points during the second quarter which helped Knox Central to distance itself and take a commanding 43-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Cardinals made one final run in the third quarter as St. John scored eight points during a 10-1 run that cut his team’s deficit to 49-40 with 3:57 left but the Panthers were able to take a 57-44 advantage into the final quarter of play.
Knox Central connected on 12 free throws in the game’s final eight minutes while outscoring South Laurel, 24-23, to put the finishing touches on the win.
Turner did most of the damage in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points while hitting seven free throws.
Game 27: No. 5 South Laurel (2006) vs. No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
The two teams had met in the 2006 season with the Cardinals coming away with a 47-46 victory over the Tigers during the 13th Region championship game.
But this time around, Barbourville managed to get the last laugh by reversing the score as Mathew Cox’s last-second heave from halfcourt gave his team a 47-46 win that turned out to be the tournament’s biggest upset so far.
Barbourville was trailing 46-44 with six seconds remaining before seeing South Laurel miss the front end of a one-and-one situation at the free-throw line. Cody Messer came down with the rebound and threw an outlet pass to Cox, who heaved the ball toward the goal as the buzzer went off. Cox’s shot went through the net to give his team the one-point win.
Cox led Barbourville with 18 points while Chris Good scored 16 points. Messer finished with six points while Travis Crawford scored four points and Aaron Grubb added three points.
Jordan Hammonds led South Laurel with 14 points in the loss while Trey Smith added a 13-point scoring effort. Ty Proffitt scored seven points while Walt Allen and Josh Riley each scored six points apiece.
The Cardinals built a 16-8 lead in the first quarter but the Tigers outscored then 17-6 to take a 25-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
South Laurel regained the lead continued to take control in the third quarter by outscoring Barbourville, 10-3, while claiming a 32-28 advantage.
The Tigers did just enough to pick up the win by outscoring the Cardinals, 19-14, in the game’s final eight minutes.
Girls
Elite Eight
Game 26: No. 2 Clay County (2012) vs. No. 10 North Laurel (2019)
Clay County’s recipe for success during its first two wins was the versatile play of Cheyenne Madden, but the size of North Laurel Raegan Hubbard turned out to be a massive problem for the Lady Tigers’ star.
The Lady Jaguars limited Madden to only 11 points and three rebounds, with a big help from Hubbard, as North Laurel advanced to Final Four action with a 65-51 win.
Hailee Valentine led the Lady Jaguars with 19 points while Gracie Jervis finished with 16 points and Emily Sizemore added 14 points.
But it was the play of Hubbard that proved to be key. She finished with nine points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots during the win.
Alisha Mitchell’s 18 points led Clay County while TaLaura Mathis hit three 3-pointers and totaled nine points.
North Laurel took control from the get-go with Hubbard scoring six points in the game’s first two minutes to give her team a 6-0 lead.
A 3-pointer by Jervis and a jumper by Isabel Gray pushed the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 19-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Valentine and Jervis each scored six points apiece in the second quarter to help give North Laurel a 36-24 cushion at halftime.
Both Mitchell and Mathis hit a pair of 3-pointers to begin the second half as Clay County cut its deficit to 36-30. North Laurel’s Sizemore and Valentine answered by combining to score nine points during a 14-3 Lady Jaguars run that increase their lead to 50-33 with eight minutes remaining in the game.
The Lady Tigers outscored North Laurel, 18-15, during the fourth quarter but the damage had already been done.
Game 27: No. 5 North Laurel (2020) vs. No. 20 Harlan County (2016)
The Lady Jaguars got off to a slow start and trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half before rallying to beat Harlan County, 67-57.
North Laurel withstood a 28-point scoring effort from Blair Green and outscored the Lady Black Bears, 20-12, during the fourth quarter.
Hailee Valentine and Isabel Gray came up big against Harlan County by combining to score 19 points apiece. Valentine finished with four 3-pointers while Gray knocked down three 3-pointers. Halle Collins recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Chloe McKnight and Gracie Jervis added seven points apiece. Emily Sizemore led North Laurel with nine assists and finished with even rebounds.
Kaylea Gross also scored in double figures for Harlan County. She turned in a 17-point scoring effort and led her team with 13 rebounds.
The Lady Black Bears had leads of 20-14 and 37-33 at the end of the first and second quarters, respectively.
Valentine scored eight points in the third quarter to help the Lady Jaguars outscore Harlan County, 14-8, while taking a 47-45 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Collins grabbed four offensive rebounds in the final period and turned them into eight points as North Laurel pulled away to secure the 10-point win.
