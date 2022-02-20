All records and stats are current as of 2-13-2022
MANCHESTER — As expected, North Laurel captured the 49th District’s top seed by posting an unblemished 5-0 mark. The Jaguars dominated their district opponents and are expected to do the same once the tournament tips-off at Clay County High School.
Jackson County earned the No. 2 seed after defeating Clay County twice while finishing with a 6-2 mark against district opponents. Clay County enters as the No. 3 seed with a 2-5 district record while Oneida Baptist (3-4 vs. district opponents) and Red Bird (0-6) round out the seeding for the boys’ tournament.
No. 1 North Laurel
The Jaguars (21-5) entered the 2021-22 season as one of the top teams in the state, and they have lived up to the billing.
North Laurel has undoubtedly played one of the toughest schedules in the state and it has paid off. The Jaguars have been rolling against top notch competition. They recently handed No. 3 ranked Pulaski County a 28-point loss. Nate Valentine’s squad has wins over Corbin, South Laurel, Eastern, North Oldham, Trinity, PRP, Lexington Catholic, Madison Central, Scott County, Madison Southern, Jackson County (twice), and Clay County (twice).
North Laurel is led by junior Reed Sheppard, who committed to play for the University of Kentucky, before the season tipped off.
Sheppard is known for his scoring ability but he leads the team in assists, steals and blocked shots.
He is averaging 24.9 points per game and 7.2 points per game. Junior Ryan Davidson (19.6 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game) isn’t far behind. He’s been a force in the middle and can also knock down the outside shot (shooting 46.4 percent from 3-point range). Senior Clay Sizemore is deadly from the outside. He’s averaging 12.2 points per game while leading the team with 89 made 3-pointers while hitting on 45.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. Brody Brock (8.4) is another dangerous weapon for North Laurel who can hit the outside shot while Chase Dotson (5.1) had turned in a stellar season. Caden Harris (4.0) has been impressive in the paint while turning in a solid defensive season. Colton Rawlings (1.6), Jacob Jones (1.3) and Kyler Elza (1.1) are also expected to contribute.
No. 2 Jackson County
Greg Parrett should be in consideration for 13th Region Coach of the Year honors after guiding his team to an 18-7 mark, including a 6-2 record against 49th District teams.
Jackson County has surprised this season by turning in stellar offensive and defensive play.
The Generals have impressive wins over Clay County (twice), Leslie County (twice), Owsley County (twice), Pineville and Middlesboro.
Luke Adkins (16.5) leads the team in scoring while Jude Lakes (10.0), Colby Bales (9.9), Carter Cunagin (8.8), Andrew Madden (7.9), Trenton Hammonds (6.5), Tydus Summers (5.9) and Jakerius Estill (4.2) are also expected to contribute.
Cunagin also leads the team with a 7.5 scoring average.
No. 3 Clay County
It’s been a rebuilding season for Glenn Gray’s Tigers but they seem to have turned things around heading into postseason play.
The Tigers possess a 6-19 mark, and have lost eight of their last nine games but they have been playing teams close, and have shown signs of improvement.
Clay County’s wins have come against Oneida Baptist, Red Bird, Whitley County, Logan County and Leslie County (twice).
The Tigers have two players averaging in double figures in scoring — Hayden Harris (14.3), Braden Crawford (11.6) while players such as Ethan Jackson (9.2), Landon Dezarn (8.1), Elijah Bundy (5.2), Hayden Crockett (4.9), Tate Rice (4.4), and Brady Wolfe (4.1) can also light up the net.
Clay County has a solid nucleus that could surprise teams in the postseason.
No. 4 Oneida Baptist
The most-improved team in the district might just be the Mountaineers.
First-year coach Anthony Hibbard has done a fantastic job with his team. The Mountaineers are 13-11 while posting a 3-4 mark against district teams.
But it’s gonna be a hard road to get to the region tournament, though. They’ll have to beat Red Bird and then face-off against top seed North Laurel.
Oneida Baptist’s most-impressive wins have come against Middlesboro (twice), Barbourville, Williamsburg and Somerset Christian School.
Hibbard has a handful of players he can look to score.
Isaiah Marcum (17.4, 7.7) is the Mounatineers go-to guy. He’s established himself as one of the top players in the region.
Kazim Faisal (8.2, 13.4) is one of the top rebounders in the state while Jarrod Roark (13.3) and Canaan Tyree (10.1) are also scoring in double figures.
Andrew Smith (6.1), David Collett (4.5), and David Ayeri (3.7) are also expected to contribute.
No. 5 Red Bird
It’s been a difficult season for the Cardinals. They possess a 2-15 record overall with their only wins coming against Ligon COGO, and White Academy.
Mark Mgulungu Masumba leads Red Bird with a 10.3 scoring average while Felix Onosumba followed with an 8.4 scoring average. Both Victor Ilunga and Jujuandre Bynum average 7.2 points apiece.
