LONDON — North Laurel Little League was able to finish regular season play two weeks ago without any type of delays despite the COVID-19 pandemic which left league president John Allen and the respective board members happy with what they were able to accomplish this summer.
“We are pleased with our season we had,” Allen said. “We would like to have got more games in of course, but due to circumstance, we were pleased. We were worried and concerned about the health and safety of the children during these times but we think it went well.”
With the season delayed until July along with many questions marks entering regular season play, Allen said being able to finish with no setbacks was an impressive accomplishment.
“It was a huge achievement for the league and the players,” he admitted. “We think that it helped people during their challenging times to come out to the park and get their minds off of COVID-19. “There were times we thought as cases were growing that they may have us to stop,” Allen added. “But I think Little League, in general, helped people see that people were going to start going back to the life they had before this started. I would like to add that the parents and coaches did a remarkable job this year to help everyone get through these trying times.”
Allen admitted that even though regular season play was different compared to past years, he still believes it was a success.
“I think it was amazing to be able to see those kids play this year, and I know they will never forget this year,” he said. “It will never compare to the norm, I think in the future people will be able to say, ‘If we can play through something like that, we can get through anything.’”
