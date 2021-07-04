HARLAN — Both North Laurel and South Laurel advanced in the 9-10-year old District Tournament by picking up wins during first-round play of the loser’s bracket.
North Laurel advanced with a 36-26 win over Knox County while South Laurel upended Harlan, 13-3.
But both team’s seasons came to an end with Jackson County handing North Laurel a 13-2 loss while Hazard-Perry defeated South Laurel, 8-7.
9-10-year Old All-Stars
Loser’s Bracket Second Round
Jackson County 13, North Laurel 2
North Laurel scored its two lone runs in the fourth inning but it was too little too late for Travis Gregory’s squad as Jackson County picked up a 13-2 win.
Caitlyn Collett and Ivy Bargo scored North Laurel’s lone runs.
Hazard-Perry 8, South Laurel 7
Editor’s note: No other information was given.
First Round
North Laurel 36, Knox County 26
North Laurel scored early and often during its 36-16 win over Knox County.
Travis Gregory’s squad scored three runs in the first inning, and two runs in the second inning before sending 21 batters to the plate in the third inning before scoring 16 runs. North Laurel added four runs in the fourth inning before putting the game away with 11 runs in the fifth inning.
Caitlyn Collett scores six times in the win for North Laurel while Emma Evans and Tayha Albright each scored five runs apiece. Ivy Bargo, and Shyann Smith each scored four runs apiece. Anniston Hensley, Jordynn Green, Erin Gregory, and Reece Holliday each scored three times apiece.
South Laurel 13, Harlan 3
South Laurel advanced to play Saturday at 2 p.m. Editor’s note: No other information was given.
