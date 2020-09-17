SOMERSET — Both North Laurel and South Laurel boys and girls cross country teams competed in this past weekend’s Cougar Prowl Invitational.

On the girls’ side, North Laurel turned in a fourth-place effort with 117 points while South Laurel placed eighth with 150 points.

South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan turned in a third-place effort with a time of 19:24.34 while North Laurel’s Olivia Rudder also had a top 10 finish, placing seventh with a time of 21:06.33.

North Laurel turned in a third-place effort in the boys’ meet, finishing with 96 points while South Laurel finished in fourth place with 119 points.

The Jaguars had two runners place in the top 10 with Justin Sparkman placing sixth (17:57.97) while teammate Cole Osborne finished 10th (18:15.49).

The Cardinals also had two runners turn in top 10 finishes, Will Stanko came in second place with a time of 17:13.10 while teammate Jacob Tapscott placed eighth with a time of 18:08.60. Jacob Steele just missed out with a 10th place finish, placing 11th with a time of 18:24.88.

Cougar Prowl Invitational

Girls

1. Pulaski County 79; Madison Central 82; 3.Southwestern 92; 4. North Laurel 117; 5. Trinity Christian Academy 119; 6. Lincoln County 135; 7. Bluegrass United Home School 141; 8. South Laurel 150; 9. Somerset Christian School 182.

North Laurel

21:06.33 Olivia Rudder 7th

22:54.98 Taylor Allen 20th

23:18.58 Meg Anderson 21st

23:49.93 Kennedy Sizemore 24th

33:24.91 Belle Chappell 56th

33:40.44 Rehiannian Collins 57th

South Laurel

19:24.34 Phoebe McCowan 3rd

26:01.79 Hannah Tapscott 33rd

27:09.62 Bailee Pennington 39th

27:36.22 Tiffany Greer 41st

29:38.98 Madden Breeding 51st

Cougar Prowl Invitational

Boys

1. Madison Central 37; 2. Southwestern 78; 3. North Laurel 96; 4. South Laurel 119; 5. Bluegrass United Home School 157; 6. Lincoln County 170; 7. Trinity Christian Academy 172; 8. Pulaski County 175; 9. Somerset 209; 10. Somerset Christian School 224.

North Laurel

17:57.97 Justin Sparkman 6th

18:15.49 Cole Osborne 10th

19:36.17 Alex Garcia 21st

20:18.65 Colton Nantz 30th

20:32.86 Jace King 34th

21:20.37 Peyton Roundtree 39th

21:23.19 Xander Harris 41st

21:31.10 Tommy Monhollen 42nd

25:41.53 Waylon Allen 66th

25:55.43 Walker Smith 67th

South Laurel

17:13.10 Will Stanko 2nd

18:08.60 Jacob Tapscott 8th

18:24.88 Jeremy Steele 11th

23:01.80 Cody Blevins 53rd

23:09.40 Chris Greer 55th

23:09.77 Riley Lewis 56th

27:00.03 Lukas Johnson 69th

