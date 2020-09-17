SOMERSET — Both North Laurel and South Laurel boys and girls cross country teams competed in this past weekend’s Cougar Prowl Invitational.
On the girls’ side, North Laurel turned in a fourth-place effort with 117 points while South Laurel placed eighth with 150 points.
South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan turned in a third-place effort with a time of 19:24.34 while North Laurel’s Olivia Rudder also had a top 10 finish, placing seventh with a time of 21:06.33.
North Laurel turned in a third-place effort in the boys’ meet, finishing with 96 points while South Laurel finished in fourth place with 119 points.
The Jaguars had two runners place in the top 10 with Justin Sparkman placing sixth (17:57.97) while teammate Cole Osborne finished 10th (18:15.49).
The Cardinals also had two runners turn in top 10 finishes, Will Stanko came in second place with a time of 17:13.10 while teammate Jacob Tapscott placed eighth with a time of 18:08.60. Jacob Steele just missed out with a 10th place finish, placing 11th with a time of 18:24.88.
Cougar Prowl Invitational
Girls
1. Pulaski County 79; Madison Central 82; 3.Southwestern 92; 4. North Laurel 117; 5. Trinity Christian Academy 119; 6. Lincoln County 135; 7. Bluegrass United Home School 141; 8. South Laurel 150; 9. Somerset Christian School 182.
North Laurel
21:06.33 Olivia Rudder 7th
22:54.98 Taylor Allen 20th
23:18.58 Meg Anderson 21st
23:49.93 Kennedy Sizemore 24th
33:24.91 Belle Chappell 56th
33:40.44 Rehiannian Collins 57th
South Laurel
19:24.34 Phoebe McCowan 3rd
26:01.79 Hannah Tapscott 33rd
27:09.62 Bailee Pennington 39th
27:36.22 Tiffany Greer 41st
29:38.98 Madden Breeding 51st
Cougar Prowl Invitational
Boys
1. Madison Central 37; 2. Southwestern 78; 3. North Laurel 96; 4. South Laurel 119; 5. Bluegrass United Home School 157; 6. Lincoln County 170; 7. Trinity Christian Academy 172; 8. Pulaski County 175; 9. Somerset 209; 10. Somerset Christian School 224.
North Laurel
17:57.97 Justin Sparkman 6th
18:15.49 Cole Osborne 10th
19:36.17 Alex Garcia 21st
20:18.65 Colton Nantz 30th
20:32.86 Jace King 34th
21:20.37 Peyton Roundtree 39th
21:23.19 Xander Harris 41st
21:31.10 Tommy Monhollen 42nd
25:41.53 Waylon Allen 66th
25:55.43 Walker Smith 67th
South Laurel
17:13.10 Will Stanko 2nd
18:08.60 Jacob Tapscott 8th
18:24.88 Jeremy Steele 11th
23:01.80 Cody Blevins 53rd
23:09.40 Chris Greer 55th
23:09.77 Riley Lewis 56th
27:00.03 Lukas Johnson 69th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.