Off to a good start ...

Chris Stone's North Laurel Jaguar Golf team turned in an impressive effort during Monday's conference match against Corbin and South Laurel. The Jaguars shot an impressive 171 while the Redhounds followed with a 181, and the Cardinals followed with a 182. | Photo Submitted

