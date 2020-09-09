Offensive woes lead to SL 11-12-year old All-Stars elimination

CORBIN — Offensive woes led to South Laurel’s elimination in the 11-12-year old District 4 Tournament.
South Laurel was outscored 29-2 during its losses to Hazard/Perry (12-1), and Corbin (12-1).
Semifinals
Hazard/Perry 17, South Laurel 1
South Laurel turned out to be its own worst enemy after committing five errors that led to seven unearned runs during its 17-1 loss to Hazard/Perry.
Hazard/Perry scored in every inning during the win, including a six-run second inning, and a nine-run fourth inning.
South Laurel’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hazard/Perry limited South Laurel to only three hits.
Waylon Hensley went 2-for-2 at the plate for South Laurel while Toby Dotson had one hit.
Losers Bracket Second Round
Corbin 12, South Laurel 1
South Laurel dug a 5-0 hole before scoring their only run in the game during the fourth inning of its 12-1 loss to Corbin.
Corbin scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to wrap up the win. Mason Boggs led South Laurel with two hits and an RBI while Toby Dotson and Tanner Hammons had a hit apiece.
