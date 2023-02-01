A woman wanted in Ohio was taken into custody in Laurel County - ironically from a Rockcastle County warrant.
Casey Crank, 30, of Wallin Street in Brodhead, was arrested by Laurel Sheriff's K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler on Monday. Crank was charged on a Rockcastle Circuit Court warrant for first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Further investigation revealed that Crank was wanted as a fugitive from Butler County, Ohio.
She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
