Warning, warning! Another doggy column is coming right atcha.
Because.
We had a mouse in the house.
Nearly enough said, right?
So, let’s back up. Waaaaaay up.
If you have read my columns over the years, you know I don’t handle vermin well. There was the time a mouse ran over my foot after it emerged from behind the toilet I was sitting on. There was the time that a worker discovered a mouse nest underneath our kitchen while he was installing new flooring. There was the time that a mouse played chicken with me (he won) while I was trying to get out of the basement. And there was the time where I was lying in the dark and heard a mouse running on the rug and rounding all three corners of the bed.
I know it makes me pathetic to be afraid of mice. And I really wish I were cool and calm and could convince myself not to be pathetic. I’m not and I can’t.
But. We now have two Boston Terriers in the house to protect me. For those of you who don’t know, Boston Terriers were bred in part to hunt rodents, specifically rats that ran around garment factories. I felt great knowing this.
And happily, those genes seemed to have been passed down to Tilly and Fitz. Earlier this year, you might remember, we discovered that Tilly was so keen to hunt a hiding chipmunk that she proceeded to chew her way through my car bumper to get to it. Both sides of the bumper. And then she bit off a cap that hides the tow hook for good measure.
So, yeah, readers, I felt like I was really bloody covered when it came to having a mouse in the house.
However.
The other night we were, and I promise I am not making this up, watching the Netflix show “Hunters” with Al Pacino. Tilly was asleep on the couch between us.
I saw something black flash out of the corner of my eye.
I gasped.
I knew what that flash was.
“Did you see that?” I said to William.
“See what?”
“I think I saw a mouse.”
“I doubt it. We have two born and bred professional mouse hunters in this house.”
“True,” I said. I resumed watching the TV show, immediately worried (as I always am) that I saw a flash because I was developing a brain tumor.
But then I saw a flash again. This time, it was right in front of the coffee table. And that flash was racing across the rug.
“Did you see that?” I squealed.
“See what?”
“I saw a mouse.”
“We have a born and bred professional mouse hunter sleeping right beside us. One who will eat through a car to get to her prey.”
That born and bred professional mouse hunter had lifted her head at the sound of my gasp, looked at me briefly, and then drowsily went back to sleep.
A few minutes later, another black flash, slightly slower this time, more of a jog than a run, and, this time, William saw it too.
He looked at Tilly.
“Are you serious?” he said to her. “Are you really serious right now, Tilly-girl?”
Tilly opened her eyes slightly, looked extra adorable, and then sighed and curled into a croissant roll.
By that point, no matter how good “Hunters” was, I was done. I scooted upstairs and went to bed. Tilly, the intrepid chipmunk chaser, casually trotted up behind me, completely uninterested in the scent of mouse sweat that had to have been all over the basement floor. Poor William started smearing peanut butter over three mouse traps, muttering under his breath. All the while, despite all of the commotion, Fitz stayed asleep on the couch in the living room.
I stayed out of the basement for the rest of the next day.
But, I mean, “Hunters” is a really good show. So, we set up the TV trays to have dinner in front of the tube. As is usual per our nightly routine, the doggies were locked upstairs in the kitchen eating peanut butter out of Kong bones.
Except. Then I saw a black flash. Running across the rug in front of the TV. I gasped and put my feet up on the coffee table. Then I saw the mouse again. And this time, it didn’t flash past. It sauntered. Part-sauntered, part-ambled, actually. And, really, who could blame Mr. Mouse? He knew he wasn’t getting hunted. His only job was to avoid the mouse traps, which he was ably doing.
So, frozen, I sat there watching Mr. Mouse sashay by again and then — and please, please believe me — listen to him start to chew on something behind us by the piano. Was it crumbs in our rug? Was it our piano itself? Had he fixed himself a peanut butter kong?
No idea. But Mr. Mouse had grown so brazen that he clearly had decided that if it was dinner time for us, it might as well be dinner time for him. And Mr. Mouse? He didn’t like to dine alone.
Long story short, when the coast was clear, I ran upstairs and closed the gate to leave my poor husband to contend with Mr. Mouse. I sat on the floor biting my cuticles. The only time the born and bred professional mouse hunters got excited was when William took out the peanut butter to reload the traps.
Five minutes later, there was a snap in the basement. Neither Tilly nor Fitz paid it any mind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.