A mountain climber, a storm chaser and a redneck were discussing miracles they had personally experienced.
“The blizzard let up and we survived,” the mountain climber said. “It was a miracle.”
“I was able to jump into a ditch moments before the tornado passed over,” the storm chaser said. “It was a miracle.”
“They dropped the charges,” the redneck said. “It was a miracle.”
People refer to lots of occurrences as miracles these days. But I think we all understand that a miracle is a totally unexpected and most welcome event that is entirely without explanation and, therefore, is without a doubt the work of God.
That’s what happened on the day Jesus made his way to a small village just in time to see a funeral procession coming out of the gate. A dead man was being carried to his tomb. His mother was weeping. She was feeling hopeless and helpless. She was, no doubt, beside herself with grief.
Luke 7:12-15 tells the story of Jesus intervening on behalf of that mother:
“And when the Lord saw her, He had compassion on her, and said until her, Weep not.” and he came and touched the bier: and they that bare him stood still. And He said, young man, I say unto thee, arise. And he that was dead sat up and began to speak. And He delivered him to his mother.”
Imagine that mother’s tears of sorrow turning immediately to tears of joy. Imagine the reaction of the crowd. They couldn’t stop talking about it. The Bible tells us that the news spread quickly throughout Judea and the entire region. They were telling everyone, and I mean everyone, about how Jesus had raised a man from the dead.
Jesus did amazing things throughout his public ministry. He healed the sick, restored mobility to people who were paralyzed, opened blinded eyes, and, yes, raised the dead.
You realize the Lord is still performing His greatest miracles every day all around the world when He heals people from sin sickness, gives sight to those who are spiritually blind, and grants new life to those who are dead in trespasses and sin.
All earthly miracles are minor when compared to salvation. That’s because salvation is eternal.
That’s not to say being spared in a blizzard or surviving a tornado aren’t noteworthy. Those are good reasons to praise the Lord. So is having the charges dropped, I suppose.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
