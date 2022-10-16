Weather Alert

...A FREEZE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Subfreezing low temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 20s are forecast. * WHERE...The Freeze Watch is for portions of east central, northeast, south central, and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...The Freeze Watch is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps to protect sensitive plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&