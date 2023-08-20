Bubba had been gone for several hours, so his wife called in the search and rescue crew, complete with a bloodhound.
“Have you got a piece of clothing Bubba has worn recently?” the dog’s handler asked.
Bubba’s wife ran in the house and came back with one of his socks. The dog took one whiff and, when he stopped gagging, jumped back in the truck with a sad look on his face.
“Why isn’t he going after Bubba?” the wife asked.
“Based on the smell of that sock, the dog thinks we’re too late, that Bubba died long ago.”
That must have been one foul smelling sock.
The Bible tells us it’s not just Bubba who stinks. All of us do in a spiritual sense.
“All our righteousnesses are as filthy rags” (Isaiah 64:6).
Some people work hard to try to make themselves spiritually clean, but they always fail. The Bible tells us in 1 John 1:7 that only the blood of Jesus cleanses us from the stench of sin.
“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteous” (1 John 1:9).
When I was a kid, I did a lot of coon hunting with my older brother, Terry. I have never forgotten the cold winter night that our hounds chased a skunk up a tree. From about 50 yards away, we saw the skunk looking down at the dogs.
That’s when Terry came up with a plan: “I’ll shoot the skunk before it has a chance to spray.”
Terry’s plan was good. His aim wasn’t. That skunk sprayed every direction. Then he sprayed some more.
That’s when Terry came up with his second plan: “You go get the dogs, and we’ll get out of here.”
So, I did.
I couldn’t possibly describe the stench. It was on the dogs. And it was on me.
When I got home, I stripped down in the yard. I chucked off my coat, my shirt, my undershirt, my jeans, my long johns, my socks, my boots, my wool hat, my gloves. I got rid of everything that stunk and jumped in the shower for a good scrubbing.
It reminded me of the great hymn of the church, Are You Washed in the Blood?
One stanza says: Lay aside the garments that are stained with sin, and be washed in the blood of the Lamb. There’s a fountain flowing for the soul unclean, O be washed in the blood of the Lamb.
Like it or not, we all pretty much smell like Bubba in a spiritual sense until we chuck our filthy rags and take on the righteousness of Christ.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.