I heard a story long ago about an elderly lady in tattered clothing who decided to go to church.
Nicely dressed people welcomed everyone to church – everyone but her. One of the men stopped her as she neared the front door and told her that she couldn’t come in dressed like she was.
Feeling rejected, she walked to a nearby bench and sat down, wondering why she had been turned away from God’s house.
As the story goes, God sat down on the bench next to her, put a comforting hand on her shoulder and said: “Don’t worry about it. They won’t let me in there, either.”
That story has been told in a lot of ways over the years. You may remember Johnny Paycheck used to sing a song similar to that called The Outlaw’s Prayer about being turned away from church. One verse in his song says, “So if this is what religion is, a big car and a suit an’ a tie, then I might as well forget it Lord, ‘cause I can’t qualify.”
If you aren’t a regular churchgoer, I have some good news for you: You’d be hard pressed to find a church like that, especially in our part of the country. Our churches will always welcome you just as you are. You’ll be warmly received; I promise.
As a friend of mine used to say, “our churches will treat you so many ways you’ll have to like one of them.”
I’m one of those folks who didn’t grow up in church. As a grown man, the Lord began dealing with me. I had no idea what to do about it. I had no one to guide me in the faith. I felt compelled to go to church. But where? I had no idea which one to go to. There were so many.
I had noticed a church beside the road that led to the lake where I fished. I decided I would go there. So, one Sunday morning, I walked up the steps to the front door of that church. I remember the experience so vividly. I can still see my hand reaching for the doorknob and turning it. I truly didn’t know what to expect inside. But what I found was a group of Christians who warmly welcomed me, who guided me to a comfy pew where I heard beautiful songs being sung and a gospel sermon being preached. And, when the service was over, they invited me into the fellowship hall for a potluck lunch. Tables were spread with all manner of great foods and desserts.
I felt welcomed. I felt wanted.
I have thought back on that day many times over the years, fondly remembering those church folks who gave me a heart full of Jesus and a belly full of food.
There is a false notion among some people who believe churches are filled with snobbish, holier-than-thou folks. I’m happy to report that churches in these parts would welcome that little old woman in tattered clothing, and they’d welcome the bearded outlaw Johnny Paycheck sang about. and they’ll most assuredly welcome you.
Churches around here have hospitality committees ready to welcome you in, not bouncers waiting to keep you out.
