Perhaps you heard about the chemistry professor who stood in front of his class holding a beaker of pure sulfuric acid and a gold ring.
“So, class, if I dropped the ring into the acid, would it dissolve?” the professor asked.
“No, it definitely would not,” a country boy in the back row answered.
“And will you please tell us why not?”
“Simple,” the country boy said. “If it would dissolve, you wouldn’t put it in there.”
That may not have been the answer the professor was looking for, but it certainly seems to be sound reasoning.
The Bible tells us of the importance of reasoning, telling us that the Apostle Paul reasoned with the people during his day to convince them of their need for Jesus. The Old Testament prophet Isaiah, speaking on behalf of the Lord, did, too, urging the people of his day to draw close to God.
“Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool” (Isaiah 1:18).
That’s one of my favorite Bible verses.
Not long ago, I was invited to speak to a communications class at Truett McConnell University and was so impressed with how intelligent and articulate the students were. I left there reassured that our country will be in great hands with the next generation of leaders.
I was also reminded of just how much I enjoyed my days at Union College. That’s where I discovered journalism. The professors there grounded me in the basics that would serve me well as I advanced in my career from small newspapers to large newspapers and finally to the world’s largest news-gathering operation, The Associated Press.
I lived and breathed journalism. and when I graduated and accepted my first job, I was amazed that I actually got paid for doing something that was so much fun.
I’ve dug my share of post holes over the years. I’ve tossed more square bales onto wagons than I could count. I know what work is. Journalism never seemed like work to me because I love it so much.
It’s a profession in which you learn something new every day. It’s a profession that puts you on the front seat to watch history unfold. and it’s a profession that doesn’t require you to take college chemistry.
I’m wondering what my answer would have been if one of my college professors asked me if a gold ring would dissolve in sulfuric acid. I’d like to think I’d use the same logic that country boy used. I may not have known the chemical dynamics at work, but I would trust that no self-respecting college professor would purposefully dissolve a gold ring.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
