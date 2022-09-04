Perhaps you heard about the boss who found a rather lazy employee with his feet up, drinking a soda and noisily eating a bag of crunchy potato chips. The boss asked him why he wasn’t working?
“I’m sorry,” the employee said. “I didn’t hear you coming.”
I expect most people want to be busy, or at least look busy, when the boss is watching. But, you know, the Bible tells us we are to always work hard, even when no one is watching, and that we should do our work with a good attitude.
Though many scriptures make that point, I wanted to share a few given to us by the Apostle Paul who, by the way, was a very hard worker. He spent countless hours preaching the gospel, and, during his time off, he earned his living making tents.
When I think of the Apostle Paul, I envision a man who was never bored. He always had something to do. Even when he was locked away in prison for preaching the gospel, he was busy leading others to Christ or writing letters to churches.
So this hardworking apostle shared some important insights, like:
“If any would not work, neither should he eat” (2 Thessalonians 3:10).
“Do all things without murmurings and disputings” (Philippians 2:14).
“Whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men” (Colossians 3:23).
“If any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he has denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel” (1 Timothy 5:8).
It’s important to note that those scriptures aren’t aimed at people who have health or mental issues that prevent them from working. It’s aimed at those strong, healthy people who feel entitled to live off of others without lifting so much a finger.
That can be a son or daughter who, though fully grown, still lives in their parents’ homes without contributing in any way. Or, that can be strong, healthy welfare recipients who don’t even have to walk to the mailbox anymore, because Uncle Sam makes monthly deposits straight into their bank accounts.
Working hard is a clear biblical principle.
Perhaps lots of people are like the employee with his feet up, the one who worked hard only to impress the boss. But the Apostle Paul is very clear that we should strive to be hard workers because that’s the kind of people God wants us to be.
We can try to look busy when the boss is watching, or we can stay busy all the time because the Lord is watching.
