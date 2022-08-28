Perhaps you heard about the lady who recommended building a fence around the church’s cemetery, only to run into opposition from a tight-fisted old deacon.
“Do you know anyone on the outside that wants in, and do you know anyone on the inside who can get out?” the deacon asked.
“Well, no,” the lady said.
“Then, why build a fence around a cemetery?”
As the story goes, that same deacon objected when the congregation was considering buying a chandelier for the sanctuary.
“First,” the deacon said, “no one can spell it. Second, no one can play it. And, third, why would we waste money on a chandelier when what we really need is more lighting in this church.”
We’ve all been in the company of one of those folks who seem to be negative about everything. They’re certainly not much fun to be around, and they can be really damaging in a congregation, throwing cold water on every fresh idea, criticizing others, stopping progress.
I was reading through the New Testament in recent weeks, and got excited as I approached Third John, because I’d get to read again about one of those sour church members, the kind who make you think he must have been baptized in pickle juice.
The Apostle John knew that a fellow named Diotrephes was causing harm to the church.
“I wrote unto the church: but Diotrephes, who loveth to have the preeminence among them, receiveth us not. Wherefore, if I come, I will remember his deeds which he doeth, prating against us with malicious words: and not content therewith, neither doth he himself receive the brethren, and forbiddeth them that would, and casteth them out of the church” (3 John 1:9-11).
As I read about Diotrephes again, I cheered for John. I wondered what he had in mind for that sour rascal. I don’t like guys like Diotrephes. Nobody does. I like to envision John walking into that church and setting him straight in no uncertain terms.
Then, I realize that all of us have our Diotrephes moments – those times when we want to be in charge, when we know we’re right and everyone else is wrong, when we really need John to come and give us what for.
It’s funny how we insert ourselves into Bible passages, and almost always see ourselves as the good guys when, if we’re honest with ourselves, we might just as easily be the bad guys.
It’s in those moments that we understand the meaning of grace. We are truly thankful for redemption and forgiveness. It’s in those moments that another Bible verse penned by John means so much to us:
“My little children, these things I write unto you that you sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ” (1 John 2:1).
That obstinate old deacon who opposed the cemetery fence and the chandelier has an advocate with the Father. and so do you.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
