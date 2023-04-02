Having vomited on his first day at flight school, a young man asked his instructor if that was normal?
“Not during a written exam, no,” the instructor said.
Flying makes some people nervous. Others are unfazed by cruising 600 mph at 35,000 feet.
In fact, sometimes people actually appear bored with it all, thumbing through magazines, playing video games, watching movies.
I’m never bored with flight. There are so many noises to analyze. There’s the occasional turbulence that demands my full attention. There’s the flight attendant who works day after day pushing the same food cart along the same narrow aisle while making it look like she’s enjoying every moment of it. How does she do it and wear a continuous smile?
I’m amazed at how many carry-on bags can fit in those overhead bins, and how the doors on those bins still snap closed even when they’re completely overfilled.
Flying over the U.S., I’m always mesmerized to look down at all the cropland growing food for the entire world. I’m amazed by the enormity of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains.
When it’s an overseas flight, I delight in spotting seemingly tiny islands in the midst of a vast blue ocean.
In every instance, I’m reminded of Psalm 24:1, which says, “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof.”
In other words, the earth and everything in it belongs to God.
Whether it’s an up close look at God’s creation while walking down here or whether it’s a view from high above, God’s handiwork is nothing short of amazing.
When it comes to flying, I’m kind of like the young man on his first day of flight school. It makes me uneasy. But I’m always glad each time I’m able to get a better view of God’s handiwork.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
