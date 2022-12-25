Perhaps you heard about the mother who complained to her friend: “My daughter doesn’t think I respect her privacy. Well, at least, that’s what she wrote in her diary.”
Some things are to be kept private, and I’d think diary entries are among them. But other things are too good to be kept to ourselves.
The Bible tells us, for example, to let the whole world know about the greatness of Almighty God.
“Cry out and shout, thou inhabitant of Zion: for great is the Holy One of Israel in the midst of thee” (Isaiah 12:6).
America’s preachers of yesteryear held nothing back. In fact, French writer Alexis de Tocqueville, who visited the United Stated in 1831, made note of that. Here is what he said.
“I sought for the greatness of the United States in her commodious harbors, her ample rivers, her fertile fields, and boundless forests — and it was not there. I sought for it in her rich mines, her vast world commerce, her public school system, and in her institutions of higher learning — and it was not there. I looked for it in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution — and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great!”
I’m certain there is a great deal of truth in that observation.
John Adams, the second president of the United States, declared that in his day “the pulpits thundered.”
In America’s past, preachers were revered. Great crowds gathered to hear them declare the Word of God with boldness, power and conviction. I love to hear descriptions of clouds of dust rising skyward as people on foot, horseback and wagons made their way toward a meeting house to hear an old-time preacher.
In these modern days, I expect the best way to stir a dust storm would be for Americans to pull their Bibles from shelves, disturbing the dust that has accumulated from lack of use.
Shame on us.
Let’s leave our daughters’ diaries alone. If we want to read, let’s read the Bible. And let’s declare to everyone the greatness of God.
The gospel is too good to be kept to ourselves.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
