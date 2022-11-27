Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Rowan, Menifee, Laurel, McCreary, Whitley and Morgan Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Cumberland, Laurel River Lake, and Cave Run Lake will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&