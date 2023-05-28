There’s the story of the elderly man who was pondering what heaven will be like.
“I wonder if there will be baseball up there?” he asked a friend.
At that moment, a voice came booming down, saying “I’ve got good news and bad news for you. The good news is there is baseball in heaven.”
“What’s the bad news?” the old gentleman asked.
“You’re pitching tomorrow.”
I love reading about heaven. What an incredible place awaits all those who have put their faith in Jesus.
The Apostle Paul said heaven is so amazing that it has never been adequately described.
“Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for those that love him” (1 Corinthians 2:9).
The Apostle John was given a tour of heaven and he described some of the things he saw there, gold and gems galore.
“The building of the wall of it was of jasper; and the city was pure gold, like unto clear glass. And the foundations of the wall of the city were garnished with all manner of precious stones” (Revelation 21:18-19).
He went on to describe gates that were made of pearls and he talked about seeing a street of pure gold.
Perhaps best of all, John described heaven as a place of happiness and smiles for the people there.
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”
In this world, we become way too familiar with death, sorrow, crying and pain. It’s good to know that in the world to come those things are no more. It’s a pleasant thought that there’ll be no need for hospitals, funeral homes nor cemeteries.
I love songs about heaven, too. One of my favorites is titled There is Coming a Day, and words are so uplifting:
“There is coming a day when no heartaches shall come, no more clouds in the sky, no more tears to dim the eye; all is peace for evermore on that happy golden shore, what a day, glorious day that will be.
“What a day that will be when my Jesus I shall see, and I look upon His face, the One who saved me by His grace; when He takes me by the hand and leads me through the promised land, what a day, glorious day that will be.
“There’ll be no sorrow there, no more burdens to bear, no more sickness, no pain, no more parting over there; and forever I will be with the One who died for me, what a day, glorious day that will be.”
The Bible makes no specific mention of baseball in heaven, but everything we have seen makes it clear we’re going to love the place.
