Perhaps you heard about the fellow who was taking a walk one day when he heard a mother screaming for help. Her child had gotten choked on a coin.
The man grabbed the child from behind in the Heimlich maneuver and gave him a squeeze. The coin shot out of his mouth and onto the sidewalk.
“Oh, thank you,” the mother said. “You knew exactly how to squeeze that coin out. Are you a doctor?”
“No, ma’am,” came the reply. “I’m with the Internal Revenue Service.”
In several decades as a journalist, I have written my share of articles about people who have saved lives. Journalists understand that heroes deserve to be honored.
That’s biblical you know. Romans 13:7 tell us we are to render honor to whom honor is due.
Jesus loves a hero, too. You likely remember his parable about an unlikely hero who has come to be known through the generations as the good Samaritan.
In that parable, Jesus talked about a man who had been attacked by thieves and left lying in the road, bleeding and in pain. A priest happened along and saw the man there in his misery, but he didn’t stop to help him. Instead, that priest walked around him and continued on his way. A Levite then came along and saw the man there. But that Levite didn’t stop either. In fact, he walked around him, too, and continued on his way.
Then came a lowly Samaritan who was despised by man in Israel because of his mixed race. That Samaritan stopped, bandaged the man’s wounds, helped him to an inn where he could recuperate, and, of course, paid the innkeeper.
“Which now of these three, thinkest thou, was neighbor unto him that fell among the thieves?” Jesus asked.
The answer was obvious: The Samaritan had shown mercy to the wounded man.
“Then Jesus said unto him, go, and do thou likewise” (Luke 10:36-37).
That’s an open challenge to everyone, including the IRS man, to be heroes to people in need.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
