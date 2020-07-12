A businessman was walking along one day when he noticed a little boy with a box full of squirming little puppies. A sign read: “ATHEIST PUPPIES FOR SALE. $10 EACH.”
The next day, that businessman saw the same little boy back at the same place. This time the sign read: “CHRISTIAN PUPPIES FOR SALE. $10 EACH.”
The businessman walked over and asked, “Aren’t those the same puppies you were trying to sell yesterday.”
“Yes, sir,” the little boy said.
“Well, yesterday, you called them atheist puppies, and today you’re calling them Christian puppies. What changed?”
“Well, sir,” the little boy said, “now they have their eyes open.”
I can think of no better way to define a Christian than as someone who has opened his or her eyes to the truth of the Gospel. You may recall that Jesus once asked a very unusual question: How is it that you have eyes but yet you can’t see? Lots of people in the world seem to be blind to spiritual matters. They’re unable to see that Jesus is our Redeemer.
The Bible tells us that people who have had their eyes open are the ones who should be leading others into the light of Christ. But often it’s the ones who are blind to the Gospel who go about trying to lead others farther into darkness.
Perhaps you’ve noticed the very vocal atheists who do all in their power to convince others that Christianity is a farce. That’s nothing new. The Pharisees of the New Testament did everything within their power to discredit Jesus in their day, too. Jesus said, “Let them alone: They be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch” (Matthew 15:14).
That’s quite the word picture that Jesus painted. It’s intended to wake us up to the importance of opening our spiritual eyes.
Anyone who has ever raised a litter of pups knows that they’re born with their eyes closed and that they remain closed until they’re about three weeks old. There comes a point in their lives when they open their eyes.
Our great hope for all nonbelievers is that there will come a point in their lives when they open their eyes spiritually.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
