London, KY (40741)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.