You may have heard about the old bachelor who was strolling through the woods one day when he heard a voice that sounded like a lovely lady. He looked around and found only a frog.
"Please sir," the frog said. "Help me. I was a beautiful princess but a witch put a spell on me and turned me into a frog."
The old bachelor picked up the frog and examined it more closely.
"The only thing that can break the spell is for a man to kiss me," the frog explained. "If you will kiss me, I'll turn back into a princess. Then, we'll get married and I'll be your devoted wife."
The old bachelor stuffed the frog into his pocket, saying, "I'd rather have a talking frog."
I suppose a talking frog would be quite valuable. But there's something much more valuable than that, and that's the human soul. In fact, the Bible makes clear that nothing is more valuable.
"What shall it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul?" (Mark 8:36).
All the money in the world won't ever equal the value of one soul. Our Heavenly Father showed the value He places on souls when He sent his only begotten Son to earth to redeem mankind.
While Jesus was engaging in his three-year public ministry, He offered insights into what is truly valuable. He explained that earthly treasures are temporary, that we should lay up for ourselves treasures in heaven. He explained things in a way that we can easily understand. He told us at one point that "the kingdom of heaven is like unto a merchant man, seeking goodly pearls: Who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had, and bought it" (Matthew 13:45-46).
In other words, when we realize the value of the great pearl of salvation, it becomes clear to us that nothing else even compares to it. Big homes, fancy automobiles, sizable bank accounts may seem alluring, but we understand that those things pale in comparison to the great gift of salvation provided through Jesus.
Nothing compares, not even a talking frog.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359 or 502-514-6857
