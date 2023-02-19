Bubba was telling his friends about his adventures on one of those big-time, out-of-state competition coon hunts. He had loaded his old hound into his pickup truck and headed out on a cross-country drive.
When Bubba got close to his destination, he pulled into a Holiday Inn and rented a room to get rested up before the hunt.
“I’d never seen a place so nice,” he said. “A soft bed. A color television. A window overlooking the swimming pool. and the towels were so big and fluffy, they would barely fit into my suitcase.”
We all realize it’s never appropriate to take what isn’t ours, and that includes small, relatively inexpensive things like towels.
The fact is, those kinds of items add up to big money.
The American Hotel & Lodging Association says theft of such items costs hotels an estimated $100 million a year. So, the towels that folks like Bubba stuff into their suitcases come with a hefty price tag.
Stealing is such a big deal to our Heavenly Father that he addressed it in one of his Ten Commandments. “Thou shalt not steal.” That’s about as clear a statement as you’ll find in Scripture.
The Bible also challenges Christians in Ephesians Chapter 4 to be different from other people in the world, loving those around us and certainly not stealing from them.
“Let him that stole steal no more, but rather let him labor, working with his hands the thing which is good, that he may have to give to him that needeth” (Ephesians 4:28).
I especially like what Bible says in Ephesians 4:32, that we are to be kind and tenderhearted toward one another. If we’re kind and tenderhearted toward others, we’re not going to steal from them.
I’m convinced that living by that verse would eliminate most of the world’s problems.
Could it be that people are unaware of the Bible’s teachings about how they’re supposed to behave?
The fact is, if parents don’t teach their children to be kind and tenderhearted, they probably won’t be. Our sin nature propels us in other directions. We’ll justify being rude to others. We’ll justify holding grudges, and we’ll justifying taking things that aren’t our own, like Bubba did in that hotel.
I can just picture Bubba sitting on his overstuffed suitcase, tugging at the zipper, trying to get the lid to close on those big, fluffy, stolen hotel towels.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.