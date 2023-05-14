One recent Sunday, Pastor Craig Dale announced in his sermon that he has mastered two languages.
“I’m fluent in English and sarcasm,” he said, drawing laughs from his congregation.
Craig suggested that the Apostle Paul may very well have been fluent in sarcasm, too.
You remember the time that Paul was proclaiming the gospel to a roomful of Jewish leaders. The high priest, Ananias, was offended by Paul’s powerful words, so he told those standing near Paul to smack him on the mouth.
“Then said Paul unto him, God shall smite thee, thou whited wall: for sittest thou to judge me after the law, and commandest me to be smitten contrary to the law?” (Acts 23:3).
And the men scolded Paul for disrespecting the high priest. Then came what may very well have been sarcasm: Brothers, I didn’t even know he was the high priest.
In other words, Paul was saying Ananias bore little resemblance to a high priest, not because he didn’t look or dress like a high priest but because he wasn’t behaving like one.
I suspect Paul’s words stung.
Ananias has been described as a violent, haughty and gluttonous man — not very fitting traits for a man of God. It’s not surprising a man like that would order Paul to be slapped.
A few years before, Paul would have been on the other side of that gathering, a zealous religious leader who was willing to do more than slap a Christian.
In fact, Paul routinely had Christians arrested, beaten, and thrown into prisons. He actually held the coats of the men who stoned Stephen to death.
But something changed when Paul met Jesus on the road to Damascus, and he would never be the same again.
Jesus has that effect on people.
Pastor Craig, a sailor in his younger days, had his own encounter with Jesus many years ago. And Craig has preached powerfully through the years using both his languages.
I’m glad he’s fluent in English and sarcasm, because I understand both languages. I suspect you do, too.
Reach Roger Alford at rogeralford1@gmail.com or 502-514-6857.
