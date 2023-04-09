A new teacher fresh out of college went to an elderly retired principal for advice about how to handle a little boy who seemed to know and use every four-letter word in the English language.
“It’s up to you,” the old principal said, “to make sure that kid has the cleanest mouth in town.”
“But how do I do that?”
“Soap,” he replied. “Wash his mouth out with soap.”
Sometimes I think it would be good if someone somewhere would get the soap out and get to work on the naysayers who are using their words to discourage Christians.
These folks have repeated so often that Christianity is in decline that even Christians have come to believe it.
I had heard someone within our own ranks spouting off the other day about the decline of Christianity, and I decided to take a quick look at what the numbers actually show. What I found was continual growth in our nation and around the world.
In 1970, about 183 million Americans identified as Christians. By 2020, 216 million Americans identified as Christian. That’s an increase of some 33 million Christians in 30 years in the U.S.
Get this: The worldwide Christian population went from 600 million in 1910 to 2.2 billion in 2011, and from 2.2 billion in 2011 to 2.4 billion in 2020.
Please don’t miss that: 2.4 billion of the nearly 7.9 billion people in the world identify as Christians.
So, the picture isn’t as bleak as some people would have you to believe. The church remains strong. If I might quote one of my favorite lines: “She’s the old ship of Zion, and she ain’t going down.”
Certainly, we still have much to do. and we could do it much better if the naysayers within our own ranks weren’t telling the world that folks are abandoning Christianity like rats from a sinking ship.
The Bible warns in Ephesians 4:29 that we are to let no corrupt communications come out of our mouths. Instead, our words should be edifying, building up fellow believers. Those folks tearing down Christianity aren’t living up to that.
That Christianity is dying is a false narrative from people who need to have the cleanest mouths in town, people who need to have a run-in with that old principal and his bar of soap.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
