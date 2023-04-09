Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower 30s will result in frost formation in the valleys late tonight into early Monday morning. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&