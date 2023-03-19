Perhaps you heard about the boy who wanted to make his miserly father proud.
“Daddy,” the boy shouted breathlessly as he ran through the door. “Instead of buying a bus ticket, I ran home behind the bus and saved $2.”
The miserly father slapped the kid.
“You idiot,” the father screamed. “You could have run home behind a taxi and saved $20.”
Money is the cause of most fights among family members. Fathers and mothers rage at their children over money. Husbands and wives duke it out over money.
I read a report the other day that says nearly half of American couples say they argue over money. Usually, it’s because one believes the other spends too much. In other cases, it’s because one thinks the other is too cheap.
The same report said nearly half of divorced Americans ended their marriages because of disagreements about money.
It’s no wonder God’s word gives us stern warnings about money.
In 1 Timothy 6:10 we’re told: “The love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”
Sadly, there are those who love money more than they love their families, and there are those who trust in money more than they trust in God.
People like that are destined for heartache.
Research refutes the notion that money brings happiness. In fact, as income levels have risen in the U.S., the level of happiness has declined.
In modern America, with income levels at an all-time high, depression is also at an all-time high. Someone pointed out that Americans get their anxiety levels on the lay-awake plan. They lay awake at night, worrying about money.
The Apostle Paul once said he has learned to be content whether he has an abundance or whether he has little, because, either way, he was relying on God to supply his needs.
Some people tend to be like that little boy with the miserly father who was chasing the wrong thing.
They could live happier lives if only they would pursue God rather than the almighty dollar.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.