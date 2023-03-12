I heard about a mother who had taken her 2-year-old daughter out for a day of shopping.
When they finished up late that evening and were checking out at the last store, a clerk handed the little girl a lollipop.
“What do you say?” the mother asked her daughter.
“Charge it,” the little girl said.
You may also have heard about the young man who drove a brand new four-wheel-drive pickup truck. His wife dressed in the latest fashions and drove a shiny SUV. They lived in a huge four-bedroom home in an upscale neighborhood. and on weekends, they pulled their ski boat out of their four-bay garage for outings to the lake.
“I have achieved success,” the fellow told a friend. “The problem is I haven’t paid for it yet.”
It’s amazing the level of debt people are willing to take on nowadays, seemingly without even blinking. We’ll buy just about anything no matter the cost.
Someone once said the only reason the average American family doesn’t own an elephant is because that family has never been offered an elephant for no money down and an easy 48-month payment plan.
The Bible warns that debt can turn us into slaves. Perhaps you’ve known people who work hard, receive their wages, pay their bills, and have no money left over.
It’s a vicious cycle that reflects Proverbs 22:7, which says, “The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.”
I saw a list the other day of amusing excuses people have actually used when they couldn’t pay a bill. One fellow said that with his daughter’s graduation, his new boat, and his vacation to Europe, he was a bit short on cash.
Not much is going to change as long as the first words a child’s first words are “charge it” or as long as we’re attempting to achieve success without paying for it.
