A fellow saw a sign posted on a lawn: “TALKING DOG FOR SALE.”
He stopped in, and, sure enough, the dog offered a warm, “Hello.”
After a bit of chitchat, the fellow asked the dog what he had done with his life.
“I’ve led a very full life,” the dog replied. “In my younger days I served in the Army, sniffing out bombs in combat zones. After my military hitch, I moved to the Alps where I rescued avalanche victims. and nowadays I spend my free time hunting pheasants in the Dakotas.”
The fellow was amazed. He turned to the owner and asked why he’d want to sell an incredible dog like that.
“Because he’s a liar,” the owner said. “He’s never done any of those things.”
That dog owner isn’t the only one who doesn’t like a liar. The Lord doesn’t either. The Bible tells us in Proverbs 12:22, “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord.” and one of the Ten Commandments warns, “Thou shalt not bear false witness” (Exodus 20:16).
I expect the most dangerous people on the planet are liars. They’ve started wars, destroyed lives, ended careers, and caused all manner of hardships for people all over the world.
In recent days, my daily Bible reading has had me in Genesis where I read about Potiphar’s wife who falsely accused a godly young man named Joseph of attempting to rape her. He was thrown in prison as a result.
What struck me as I read that account is that Potiphar’s wife ended up having to bow before Joseph.
You see, Pharaoh came to recognize that Joseph was a good and godly man. As a result, Pharoah not only ordered Joseph’s release from prison but also made him second in command of all of Egypt.
“And Pharaoh took off his ring from his hand, and put it upon Joseph’s hand, and arrayed him in vestures of fine linen, and put a gold chain about his neck; and he made him to ride in the second chariot which he had; and they cried before him, Bow the knee: and he made him ruler over all the land of Egypt” (Genesis 41:42-43).
Potipher’s wife must have been frightened out of her wits when she realized the very man she had lied about, the very man she had thrown into prison, was now in charge.
Fortunately for her, Joseph wasn’t the kind of man to carry a grudge. The Bible says nothing about Joseph taking retribution against her. I suspect that’s because he didn’t. I suspect he forgave her.
Preachers talk about Joseph’s character and behavior being so much like Christ’s. That included an incredible ability to forgive. Joseph forgave all those who wronged him. Jesus did, too, and He still does.
As for the lying dog, I’m not sure whatever became of him.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
