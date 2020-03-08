A semi-truck slammed into a toll gate on a busy highway, doing serious damage and causing a traffic jam. A highway crew arrived at the scene, rushed over to the toll booth, and starting applying a substance to the pieces of the broken gate, placing each one back into place.
They had everything back together in no time at all. A motorist who had watched the whole thing was amazed that the booth went back together so easily. He asked one of the workers, “What was that stuff you used to put the booth back together so fast?”
The workman replied, “Oh, that was toll gate booth paste.”
I know. I know. I can’t hear some of you groaning at that old joke. But, to my point, I’m glad we have a Lord who so wonderfully can repair our brokenness.
If you think back over the years, you’ll recall that He came to you in your brokenness and loved you back to wholeness, time after time. That broken heart, He soothed it. That broken relationship, He helped you past it. That broken dream, He gave you a better one. That’s just what He does.
Remember the day when a multitude of 5,000 men plus women and children had gathered to see Jesus, and it had gotten past suppertime and they were all very hungry. Jesus fed the whole bunch with five loaves of bread and two fish. And every person ate until his or her belly was filled. If you remember, after everyone had eaten, the disciples gathered up 12 baskets filled with pieces of leftover bread and fish.
You see, our Lord is interested in broken pieces. I loved what the late, great Baptist evangelist Maze Jackson said about why Jesus gathered those pieces. Maze joked that they were given to 12 doubtful preachers who lived down the road, to show them that Jesus really can do anything, that nothing is impossible with Him. Those pieces, no doubt, proved to be a great blessing.
I really love the underlying message from that scripture that Jesus can make great use of the broken pieces of our lives. Those heartbreaks you’ve experienced allow you to come alongside a hurting friend. Those difficulties you’ve faced allow you to help that co-worker. The losses you have suffered allow you to come alongside that grieving neighbor. Yes, your brokenness can be a blessing to those around you.
The Lord didn’t need toll gate booth paste to repair your life. With his great love, he fixed you up.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359 or 502-514-6857.
