Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation early this morning. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s are expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&