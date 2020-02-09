I heard about a fellow who flung open the doors to the drugstore, rushed up to the pharmacist’s counter and asked, “Do you have anything for hiccups?”
Without a word, the pharmacist slapped the man across the face.
The fellow, shocked and angry, asked the pharmacist what he thought he was doing hitting him that way.
“Well,” the pharmacist said, “you don’t have the hiccups any longer, do you?”
“No,” the man said, “but my wife out in the car does.”
Hiccups can be so very bothersome, coming out of nowhere and taking center stage in our lives. You can’t ignore them, because when they strike, they’re just so terribly annoying. And, if they last very long, we’re willing do just about anything to get rid of them. We’ll drink water upside down. We’ll encourage a friend to scare us. We’ll hold our breath, hoping they’ll pass. We’d even welcome a slap by a pharmacist if that would make them go away.
Of course, we face other kinds of hiccups in life, those bothersome things that come along seemingly just to irritate us, those things that tend to take our focus off what’s truly important.
Everyone will deal with these kinds of hiccups at some point. There’s no way around it.
Did you ever have your car breakdown at just the wrong time, as if there’s ever a good time for your car to break down? All of a sudden that becomes the most pressing issue you’re facing. It’s bothersome. You can’t ignore it. But that doesn’t mean it should stress you to the breaking point.
The Bible tells us we should reach out to the Lord when bothersome hiccups interrupt our lives.
“I called on the Lord in my distress; the Lord answered me. The Lord is on my side” (Psalm 118:5-6).
Those verses are so helpful when we face hiccups in life, those things that just appear out of nowhere and irritate us to no end. Many other verses can be helpful, as well. I really love the words of Jesus as recorded in John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you. My peace I give unto you. … Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
When life’s hiccups come along, we need to remind ourselves that our Jesus is right there with us. He will never leave us nor forsake us. He’ll walk right alongside us through whatever life throws at us.
It would be far better for us to turn to Jesus when we face life’s hiccups than to go to the drugstore and be slapped by the pharmacist.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359.
