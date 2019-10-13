You may have heard about the old fellow who was strolling through the woods when he tripped and fell right on top of a frog.
Fearing he had hurt the little creature, he picked it up and brushed it off.
“Because of your kindness and concern,” the frog said, “I’m going to grant you a wish.”
The fellow thought for a moment and said, “I wish my dog was the greatest coonhound in the world.”
The frog said, “Let me see a picture of your dog.”
The fellow pulled out a picture, showing a bony, gray-faced, mangy hound that only had three legs.
The frog said, “You’ve made a very difficult wish. Maybe you should ask for something else.”
“OK, then,” the fellow said, “I wish my wife was the most beautiful woman in the world.”
The frog said, “Let me see a picture of your wife.”
The fellow pulled out a picture of his wife and showed it to the frog.
The frog took a look, grimaced and said, “Let me see that coonhound again.”
Wishing will get you nowhere, but prayer can bring great change in your life. You’ve likely seen the awesome transforming power of prayer in people who have come to Christ for salvation. The bible explains that: “If anyone be in Christ, he is a new creature. Old things are passed way. Behold, all things become new” (2 Corinthians 5:7).
In Christ, we’re given a new start. What we were in the past no longer matters. We begin a life afresh as a Christian. As a resident of the Bible belt, you probably know lots of people who have experienced such change in their lives. It truly is something marvelous to behold. You’ve probably seen old drunks living in the gutters of this world miraculously transformed. You’ve probably seen drug addicts forsake the pills and pipes for a better life. That’s what happens when people turn to Jesus in earnest prayer and ask him for the help they need.
So, you see, wishes are just that, wishes, whether we wish upon a frog, a star or a birthday cake. But, when we turn to the Lord in prayer, then our words are heard and we can expect change.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church in Owenton. Reach him at P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359 or by calling 502-514-6857.
