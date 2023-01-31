Each new year presents the opportunity to revisit old goals and renew commitments to achieving those resolutions, and for many people, that includes a recurring resolution to create a healthier lifestyle. If you continue to make resolutions only to see them unmet, it could be that you haven’t set specific goals, so you don’t have a way to measure success. Challenge yourself by focusing on smaller wellness goals that will ultimately lead to an improved overall lifestyle.
One way to live a healthier life is targeting your blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, think about ways to address that problem. Hypertension is sometimes referred to as “the silent killer,” because it typically has no symptoms but is connected to having a higher risk of heart attack and stroke. You can help control high blood pressure by limiting overly processed food, sugar, and refined carbohydrates. Additionally, cutting back on alcohol intake also supports lowered blood pressure, decreasing the chances of suffering a traumatic health incident and contributing to a healthier weight.
Another way to better your overall health in 2023 is to lower symptoms of anxiety and depression, as these two mental health conditions have been linked to physical health problems. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, these mental health problems can increase inflammation and negatively impact heart rate control as well as the body’s stress hormones. Working through feelings of anxiety and depression can contribute to overall happiness and confidence, empowering you to continue making healthier lifestyle choices in 2023 and beyond. Exercising, spending time with loved ones, and participating in an enjoyable hobby are some examples that can help overall mental health.
Improving your sleep habits should also be another goal this year. According to the National Library of Medicine, 20% to 30% of the general population experience poor sleep, which is a significant problem since sleep has an “anti-stress” effect. Stress and sleep conditions often go hand in hand and can create a vicious cycle that feeds off the other, impacting the immune system, causing memory issues, and creating mood changes. Improving sleep habits in the new year will help your overall health beyond eliminating tiredness and fatigue. Better sleep can be achieved through proper sleep hygiene, like taking adequate time to relax in the evening and avoiding caffeine close to bedtime. If you made a resolution and have seen your interest wane, don’t despair. Transition it to small goals that you can make a long-term commitment. It will have a better and more positive impact on your health. Talk with a physician about attainable health goals that can help your overall well-being and make 2023 your healthiest year yet.
