There was no slowing down in Frankfort this week as the House looked to pass legislation before the veto period starts. While there were some late nights, lawmakers were committed to passing legislation that will make life better for Kentuckians across the state. We are now in the veto period, which will last for 10 days. During this time, the governor can sign the bill into law, veto parts of a bill, or veto the bill altogether. Legislators will reconvene on March 29 when we have the opportunity to override any vetoes he might issue. If there is a majority vote to override the veto in both chambers, the bill will become law.
SB 150 requires the school districts to notify parents of health and mental health services offered in schools related to human sexuality, contraceptives, and family planning. It also reinforces Kentucky statutes regarding the duty of school personnel to report abuse or neglect if there is reasonable cause or injury to the student. The Kentucky Department of Education will not recommend policies that keep confidential information from a parent and for students’ use of pronouns that do not conform to the student’s biological sex. Local school boards must adopt policies encouraging students to discuss these issues with their parents. However, nothing within this bill prohibits school personnel from withholding confidential information from parents when there is a record of potential abuse from the parents. The bill also includes that school boards shall not mandate the use of preferred pronouns not aligned with biological sex by school personnel and students.
The provisions of the bill also prohibit elementary school children (fifth grade and younger) from receiving instruction about human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases. The final version of SB 150 also prevents instruction that includes the study of gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation at any grade level. If instruction includes human sexuality, any parent with a child in sixth grade or above must receive at least a two week notice if such instruction occurs. Parents who want their child to participate in the class must provide written permission before the child is permitted to participate. Also, a parent must consent to any well-being review or survey administered to a student. The measure also requires local school boards to develop privacy policies regarding the use of restrooms and locker rooms.
The bill also bans gender-affirming care, specifically irreversible hormone therapies and surgeries like hysterectomies and castration, to anyone under age 18. The measure does include language that allows the healthcare provider to conduct services to assist a patient in detransitioning from a drug or hormone.
HB 547 protects the right of school employees to express their faith in work, by sponsoring faith-based organizations, wearing religious clothing, decorating their personal space, and engaging in religious expression during noninstructional time. The United States Supreme Court recently heard a case about a high school football coach who prayed on the football field before the game started. He proceeded to lose his job because the public school district felt that student participation breached constitutional prohibitions against promoting religion by government officials. His court case against the school district was heard before the Supreme Court of the United States. The court eventually ruled in favor of the coach, but it was a long, arduous battle. HB 547 simply ensures that something like this does not happen to a Kentucky state public school teacher, coach, or staff.
SB 5 requires a clear and commonsense process for parents, teachers, and school administrators when concerns are raised about the content of materials in our schools. We have heard from parents across our Commonwealth and understand from educators as well that guidelines will benefit our children. This legislation would require local boards of education to set up a complaint resolution policy to address parent concerns about materials in the classroom.
SB 20 mandates that state agencies ban the internet application known as TikTok from all state computing devices, such as phones and tablets. There are multiple concerns about the security of the app and SB 20 seeks to protect state-owned devices and ensures sensitive data is not a risk. This measure excludes devices operated by state colleges and universities and directs the Commonwealth Office of Technology and the Legislative Research Commission to implement this change. It also allows for executive branch agencies to use TikTok if necessary for law enforcement activities, civil investigations, or research on security practices and threats if the agency takes appropriate steps to ensure the safety of its network.
