As we head into winter, temperatures will be dropping and it’s important to be aware of the dangers associated with colder weather and the precautions to take to avoid conditions like frostbite or hypothermia.
Extended exposure to extremely cold temperatures can increase the chance of lowered body temperatures and decreased circulation, leading to serious health problems. Both frostbite and hypothermia are medical emergencies, and according to the American Burn Association, there are nearly 1,300 deaths a year that result from exposure to the cold.
Frostbite is caused by freezing, and can lead to loss of feeling and color in areas exposed to extremely cold temperatures, including the nose, fingers and toes. Severe cases can lead to amputation, with those suffering from poor circulation most at risk. Symptoms of frostbite include grayish-yellow skin, unusually firm or waxy skin, and isolated numbness to the exposed area. It is important to be aware of those symptoms because getting treatment within 12 hours of frostbite exposure offers the best chance of saving fingers and toes.
Hypothermia occurs when a person’s body loses heat faster than it can produce it, with a temperature below 95 degrees. Like frostbite, hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposure to cold temperatures; however, hypothermia impacts the entire body. Since bodies lose heat quickly in cold temperatures, the stored energy is also burned faster, and when this energy is used, hypothermia can set in quickly. In fact, hypothermia can occur in temperatures above 40 degrees if a person is also chilled from water or sweat. Symptoms include shivering, confusion and exhaustion, which makes hypothermia even more dangerous because it can decrease awareness of the need to seek warmth.
If you suspect either frostbite or hypothermia, move to a warm room and remove any wet clothes. For hypothermia, warm the center of the body, such as the chest, neck, and head, and use loose, dry blankets to preserve heat. For frostbite, place the affected part of the body in warm water. Do not massage the site in question, as that could worsen the condition. If your toes are frostbitten, avoid walking. Seek medical attention as soon as possible for either situation.
We know we can’t just remain indoors throughout the winter months. Be prepared when the temperatures drop. Equip your car and home with cold-weather essentials, such as dry blankets, several layers of loose-fitting and water-resistant clothing, mittens, hats and scarves. These items can help you stay safe and warm this winter season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.