John Burkhart

How we react to and experience life varies with each of us. My delight with my first car – a new 30 HP, 1960 VW Beetle – was a prized and coveted possession. I was ordained that year after 9 years in the seminary. For me the modest four-wheeler was solid gold – purchased by my dad for $1,565!

That same year I was acquainted with an affluent businessman who traded annually for a new Cadillac — yet showed little excitement or joy.

What is it that “Rings our Chimes” or “Floats our Boat”? It is all relative — according to what we esteem as valuable. The word copacetic indicates that “all is well” according to our needs and desires.

Our socio-economic standing defines parameters for each of us. A person living in a dirt-floor, one bedroom shack in Haiti, being delighted and grateful, is a far cry from many of us Americans – complaining about our homes though affording endless amenities and conveniences.

What does it take for most of us to feel we are living a copacetic life? If any of us were to find ourselves suddenly facing God in judgment – which is the destiny for each of us — few of us might feel copacetic. That is despite the fact God is the one who loves us the most – issuing our creation, every heartbeat, redemption from our sins and a promise of eternal life.

Such a thought of divine judgment prompts in each of us an immediate self-evaluation that identifies our deficiencies in loving God and neighbor. Hopefully it motivates us to do better – to even feel copacetic.

As Americans, are we feeling comfortable and copacetic at this time in our country? The tensions and stresses of Americans during the Revolutionary War – The War of Independence, 1775-1783 – and then again during our Civil War [1861-1865] are being felt by many of us today.

I return to my thoughts of visiting Haiti and recall amidst their desperate and impoverished country, a people who are found copacetic! They have virtually nothing of this world yet have faith and hope in a promised world to come. They believe in the Savior of this world and his promise of a joyful Kingdom. Their elongated (3 hour) Sunday worship attests to that fact. They have no rush to get out of church to have a sumptuous lunch, a boat ride, a movie, a Sunday drive or to attend a sporting event. No such amenities exist for them.

The most lasting impression of these Haitians was their filling the Caribbean evening air with a joyful noise to the Lord in songs of praise.

Oh, that we might learn to be copacetic! My wife and I went to Haiti to help them in their impoverishment. They are the ones who helped us in our spiritual impoverishment.

