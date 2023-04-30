How we react to and experience life varies with each of us. My delight with my first car – a new 30 HP, 1960 VW Beetle – was a prized and coveted possession. I was ordained that year after 9 years in the seminary. For me the modest four-wheeler was solid gold – purchased by my dad for $1,565!
That same year I was acquainted with an affluent businessman who traded annually for a new Cadillac — yet showed little excitement or joy.
What is it that “Rings our Chimes” or “Floats our Boat”? It is all relative — according to what we esteem as valuable. The word copacetic indicates that “all is well” according to our needs and desires.
Our socio-economic standing defines parameters for each of us. A person living in a dirt-floor, one bedroom shack in Haiti, being delighted and grateful, is a far cry from many of us Americans – complaining about our homes though affording endless amenities and conveniences.
What does it take for most of us to feel we are living a copacetic life? If any of us were to find ourselves suddenly facing God in judgment – which is the destiny for each of us — few of us might feel copacetic. That is despite the fact God is the one who loves us the most – issuing our creation, every heartbeat, redemption from our sins and a promise of eternal life.
Such a thought of divine judgment prompts in each of us an immediate self-evaluation that identifies our deficiencies in loving God and neighbor. Hopefully it motivates us to do better – to even feel copacetic.
As Americans, are we feeling comfortable and copacetic at this time in our country? The tensions and stresses of Americans during the Revolutionary War – The War of Independence, 1775-1783 – and then again during our Civil War [1861-1865] are being felt by many of us today.
I return to my thoughts of visiting Haiti and recall amidst their desperate and impoverished country, a people who are found copacetic! They have virtually nothing of this world yet have faith and hope in a promised world to come. They believe in the Savior of this world and his promise of a joyful Kingdom. Their elongated (3 hour) Sunday worship attests to that fact. They have no rush to get out of church to have a sumptuous lunch, a boat ride, a movie, a Sunday drive or to attend a sporting event. No such amenities exist for them.
The most lasting impression of these Haitians was their filling the Caribbean evening air with a joyful noise to the Lord in songs of praise.
Oh, that we might learn to be copacetic! My wife and I went to Haiti to help them in their impoverishment. They are the ones who helped us in our spiritual impoverishment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.